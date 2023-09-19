Tom Brady Compares Shedeur Sanders' Drive to Michael Jordan, Kobe, Mike Tyson, Tiger

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Legendary NFL quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady paid University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders a massive compliment Tuesday, comparing him to some of the greatest athletes of all time.

Shedeur and his father, Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, appeared on Brady's Let's Go podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray (beginning at the 13:50 mark), and the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon showered Shedeur with praise over his competitive spirit.

"I love seeing when people go out there to compete, that's ultimately what the game's all about," Brady said. "Mike Tyson wasn't trying to make friends. Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, they were't trying to make friends. You're out there to do a job. Tiger Woods wasn't trying to make friends. We weren't trying to make friends. I love when I see other people like that. I relate to them so much more than the guys hugging on the field in pregame. Man, get that out of here. That was a bunch of BS to me, I was never trying to love anyone up."

Brady was alluding to Colorado's come-from-behind win over Colorado State on Saturday night, which was a chippy affair with both teams seemingly trying to get under the skin of the opposing players.

Shedeur came through in the clutch once again, continuing what he did over the first two games, and Brady loved what he saw out of him (beginning at the 3:30 mark).

"It was amazing to watch," Brady said. "I'm so proud of him, just watching him grow and mature. We all start at a certain place, and he had a lot of high expectations, and he's embraced it. I love him, and it just makes me proud to see what he's doing."

Later in the podcast (beginning at the 9:15 mark), Brady expressed excitement over Shedeur continuing to grow and improve, and he called the young quarterback "very inspiring to a lot of people right now."

Brady went on to explain his relationship with Shedeur (beginning at the 6-minute mark), noting that the young signal-caller's thirst for knowledge and guidance led to Brady becoming a mentor of sorts.

"Naturally, he's very proactive," Brady said. "We had a conversation and then phone calls and then text messages, and then him making the commitment to say, 'Hey, this is what I want to do, I'm really serious about it.' A lot it is you want to see what their intention is too because when you see someone that's really open to learning and has this thirst for knowledge, you want to be able to support that."

Shedeur discussed what it is like having an open line of communication with Brady (beginning at the 7:15 mark), and how it differs from receiving advice from his father.

"Hearing it from dad, I always hear it my whole life," Shedeur said. "I kind of understand what he's saying now the majority of the time I would say, but of course whenever I talk to Tom it's just different. He's actually been back there taking snaps, my dad ain't ever been at quarterback. He understands just basically what you go through and different personalities of your players and what it takes to win."

After the Buffaloes took down the Rams 43-35 in double overtime, Shedeur told reporters he went into "Brady mode" on the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter:

With about two minutes left in regulation and Colorado trailing by eight, Shedeur drove the Buffs 98 yards, capping it with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. and two-point conversion pass to Michael Harrison.

Sanders then threw a pair of touchdowns to Harrison in OT, and the Colorado defense stiffened in the second extra session to seal the win.

Colorado went just 1-11 last season, but in its first season under Coach Prime, it is off to a 3-0 start and in position to potentially vie for a Pac-12 title.

Shedeur's play has arguably been the driving force behind the Buffaloes' success, as he is in the Heisman Trophy race by virtue of completing 78.7 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for a score.