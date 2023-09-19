The Rock's WWE SmackDown Return Viewed 103M Times; Most Socially Viewed Video of 2023

The Rock's WWE SmackDown Return Viewed 103M Times; Most Socially Viewed Video of 2023September 19, 2023
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return to WWE on this past week's episode of SmackDown Live was such a surprise that it is now the most-viewed video on social media this year.
WWE announced on Monday that the video has been viewed over 103 million times:
1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ VIEWS!!!
@TheRock's return to @WWE #SmackDown received over 103 MILLION VIEWS!
IF YA SMELLLLLL....

For the first time in four years, @TheRock returned to #SmackDown in an all-time shocking WWE moment!
Johnson appeared at the top of the show during a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. He hit Theory with his trademark People's Elbow to send the Denver crowd into a frenzy. His first WWE appearance in four years came in the company's first show since its merger with UFC under Endeavor became official last week.
After his appearance on Friday, fans are surely hoping for one last match from The Great One, perhaps at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.