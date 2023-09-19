The Rock's WWE SmackDown Return Viewed 103M Times; Most Socially Viewed Video of 2023

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return to WWE on this past week's episode of SmackDown Live was such a surprise that it is now the most-viewed video on social media this year.

WWE announced on Monday that the video has been viewed over 103 million times:

Johnson appeared at the top of the show during a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. He hit Theory with his trademark People's Elbow to send the Denver crowd into a frenzy. His first WWE appearance in four years came in the company's first show since its merger with UFC under Endeavor became official last week.