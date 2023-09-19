PGA Tour's Gary Woodland Has 'Majority' of Tumor Removed During Surgery on Brain

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

PGA Tour golfer Gary Woodland had the majority of a tumor removed from his brain during a Monday surgery, his team announced on social media.

Woodland announced on social media in August that he had a lesion in his brain and had attempted to treat it with medication before opting for surgery:

"I wanted to share a recent health development with you.

"On Sept. 18th, I'll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain. I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Woodland, 39, has four wins on the PGA Tour in his career, most notably at the 2019 U.S. Open. He had six top-25 finishes and two top-10 finishes this past season. He did not qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs this season, however, finishing 94th in the standings.