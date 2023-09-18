MLB Introduces Silver Slugger Team Awards to Honor Top AL, NL Offensive Clubs

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

For the first time in MLB history there will be award that recognizes not just the best individual offensive players, but the top offensive teams in both the American and National leagues.

Louisville Slugger will present the first-ever Silver Slugger Team Awards in 2023 which will be rewarded based off a combination of offensive statistics as well as a fan vote. One fan will even have the the opportunity to take a trip to a ballpark early in the 2024 season and present the team award to a player on the field.

"The game is only as strong as its fanbase—and being able to include fans in deciding who wins this prestigious award is incredibly exciting," Jake Misener, Louisville Slugger's marketing manager said in a statement. "For decades, the Silver Slugger has represented the pinnacle of individual offensive achievements and we cannot wait to do the same for the teams."

The decision to add a Silver Slugger team award comes just a season after the company decided to make another addition to the lineup by honoring utility players and the league's top hitters who play multiple positions.

Luis Arraez—who then played with the Minnesota Twins—and Brandon Drury, previously with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, were the first two recipients of the award.

The four leading offensive teams in the AL and NL will named as semifinalists for the award on Sept. 25 and fan voting will open up that same day at 12 p.m. ET on MLB.com. Voting will go on until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1, the final day of the MLB regular season.

The winners of the award—along with the fan that will hand them out—will be announced Nov. 9 on MLB Network's Silver Slugger Award Show.