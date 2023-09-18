Raiders' Davante Adams 'Good' After Being Evaluated for Concussion, McDaniels Says

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Following a bleak loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders got a bit of good news after head coach Josh McDaniels revealed that star wideout Davante Adams is "good" after being evaluated for a concussion.

The team was already without No. 2 receiver Jakobi Meyers, who suffered a concussion in the Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos. McDaniels also mentioned that Meyers is on the right track to getting back on the field.

"Tae's good, Jakobi's headed in the right direction," McDaniels said Monday.

Adams exited Sunday's game late after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bills' safety Taylor Rapp, who drew an unnecessary roughness penalty. The refs sent Adams to the medical tent for further evaluation and he eventually left for the locker room, clearly showing his frustration.

Despite leaving the game a few minutes early, Adams still managed to lead the Raiders in receiving with six catches on eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown.