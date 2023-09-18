WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 18

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of WWE Raw on September 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Following the events of last week's show, Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre met in a singles match on Monday to settle their differences.

The rest of the advertised card was full of rematches from past feuds such as Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders, and Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE is still building up the card for the Fastlane event on October 7. No matches have been announced as of Monday morning, so WWE needs to make setting up the PLE its top priority.