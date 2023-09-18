Marcus Smart, Maisa Hallum Get Married; Jayson Tatum, Brown Among Celtics at Wedding

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Marcus Smart and Maisa Hallum were married over the weekend, and it was an opportunity for the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year to reunite with his former Boston Celtics teammates and coaches.

Smart wrote on Instagram he "never thought I'd see the day!"

"From a boy to a man, starting this new chapter with u is a blessing and more!" he said. "Thank u for fighting with me. When times get hard we never waver. Here's to Mr and Mrs Smart…I love you."

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were on hand for the occasion, as were Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and general manager Brad Stevens.

Smart announced on Christmas Day in 2022 he and Hallum were engaged. He shared a video of his proposal, which included a cameo from Will Smith to help set up Smart to pop the question.

Obviously quite a bit has changed for the 29-year-old since then as it relates to his NBA career. Boston traded him to Memphis in a three-team deal that netted Kristaps Porziņģis.

Smart had spent his entire nine-year career with the Celtics to that point and became a veteran leader for the franchise. He was understandably emotional upon learning the news.