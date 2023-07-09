Marcus Smart Explains Why He Cried over Celtics, Grizzlies Trade in NBA Free Agency

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Marcus Smart was shockingly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason as a part of the three-team trade that landed Kristaps Porziņģis with the Boston Celtics.

It stunned the NBA world, given that Smart had spent his entire nine-year career in Boston and had been considered the emotional leader of the Celtics. And as Smart told Chris Vernon of Grind City Media (2:10 mark), learning about his trade made for an emotional day:

"I did cry. I have cried. I've cried because of the special relationship I have with the guys. I grew up with Jaylen [Brown] and Jayson [Tatum] their whole career, all of those other guys, even Al [Horford]. Like I said before, a lot of those guys—Al, Jaylen, Jayson and those guys—when my mom passed away they were there. They've been through tough times with me so it was tough. Not only that, I've been there my whole life so that was tough."

Landing in Memphis, however, gives him the chance to help guide a young but very talented group. Smart will provide his leadership and defensive acumen, and will also provide cover at point guard while Ja Morant serves his 25-game suspension.

It was an excellent move for Memphis, which gave up Tyus Jones and the No. 25 overall pick in June's draft for Smart. He'll essentially be a replacement—and major upgrade—over Dillon Brooks, who departed in free agency.

But switching addresses after nearly a decade in Boston still wasn't easy, even if joining the Grizzlies starts an exciting new chapter in his career.

"I also cried because I was excited as well because I get to start a new journey in my life," he told Vernon. "I've done everything I could do with that team. Jaylen and Jayson are great players and now it's their time to grow into their own. That's okay, that's what it is but it was tough leaving those guys."