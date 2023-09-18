3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 2 Win vs. Jets

2 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Fantasy football players with Tony Pollard on their rosters were not fans of the Cowboys' red zone strategy.

Dak Prescott targeted the team's three tight ends for scoring plays. Two of them worked and the other failed.

Prescott picked out Ferguson for a four-yard touchdown pass to kick off the scoring and then he found Schoonmaker for a one-yard score in the second quarter.

The Cowboys tried to get Hendershot in the end zone on a running play in the second half, but that was snuffed out by the Jets defense.

Dallas needed to show some variety in its red-zone strategy because the Jets stuffed Pollard on a few occasions inside the 10-yard-line.

The Cowboys took advantage of the matchups with the tight ends to score touchdowns and open up the advantage before halftime.