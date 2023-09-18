Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Calls Out Patriots Fans as 'Some of the Worst Fans in the NFL'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Suffice it to say there is no love lost between Tyreek Hill and New England Patriots fans.

The Miami Dolphins star ripped Patriots faithful following Sunday's win in New England, calling them "some of the worst fans in the NFL."

"It felt tremendous. Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I'm gonna stand on that because they're real nasty," Hill said when asked about waving goodbye to fans as he left the field. "Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'm gonna do it again. Bye."

Hill compiled five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 24-17 win over their division rival. The Pro Bowler did not offer details on what was said to him during the game, but given the close nature of the contest and Hill's talent, odds are they weren't exchanging Christmas card information.

New England's loss to Miami dropped the Patriots to 0-2 for the first time since 2001.

By contrast, the Dolphins are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC East. It's a complete reversal of fortunes for the two franchises, as the Patriots have been a bastion of consistency over the last two decades while Miami has floundered.