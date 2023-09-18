3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Loss vs. Falcons

1 of 3

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Let's start with the big one positive for the Packers because, well, that happened first in chronological order inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks combined for 67 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

No one knew what the Green Bay wide receiver depth would look like going into the season, but the group has played well during Watson's absence.

Reed brought in touchdown catches of nine and 10 yards in the second and third quarters, while Wicks hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Love.

Love finished with 151 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He could have done more, but at least he did not turn the ball over.

The first-year starter has a pair of three-touchdown games to start the season, and he will likely get better when Watson and Aaron Jones return to the field.