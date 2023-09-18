Browns vs. Steelers Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

1 of 2

Jason Miller/Getty Images

You may now win your DFS contest with Chubb, but you can definitely lose it without having him on the roster.

The Browns running back should be the most popular player from the Browns-Steelers matchup in single-game contests and in multi-game events for Monday's two-game slate.

Chubb ran for 106 yards on 18 carries in Cleveland's opening win. He also caught all four of his targets for 21 yards and a score.

He produced 113 yards and 77 yards in his two matchups with the Steelers last season. He had two total touchdowns in those contests plus 45 receiving yards in the second matchup.

The Browns should rely on a heavy dose of Chubb to get themselves into a rhythm inside Acrisure Stadium.