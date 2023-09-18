Browns vs. Steelers Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNFSeptember 18, 2023
Browns vs. Steelers Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to win in one particular way against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a groin injury at practice on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The loss of the passing game's top star could make the Browns shift their focus to the ground game and rely on Nick Chubb.
Chubb was already going to be a top daily fantasy football selection, and now his roster percentage should increase by a good margin.
The options from the Pittsburgh offense are less than ideal because of its matchup against a Cleveland defense that conceded 142 total yards in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers are dealing with their own issues, as Diontae Johnson is out and George Pickens is listed as questionable, per ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor.
Nick Chubb Must Be Rostered
You may now win your DFS contest with Chubb, but you can definitely lose it without having him on the roster.
The Browns running back should be the most popular player from the Browns-Steelers matchup in single-game contests and in multi-game events for Monday's two-game slate.
Chubb ran for 106 yards on 18 carries in Cleveland's opening win. He also caught all four of his targets for 21 yards and a score.
He produced 113 yards and 77 yards in his two matchups with the Steelers last season. He had two total touchdowns in those contests plus 45 receiving yards in the second matchup.
The Browns should rely on a heavy dose of Chubb to get themselves into a rhythm inside Acrisure Stadium.
Chubb will likely reside in the captain position of a handful of DFS lineups, and at minimum, he should be rostered because of his expected high workload.
Find Value Plays at Wide Receiver
Johnson's out status, Cooper's likely unavailability and Pickens' injury concern opens up plenty of chances for the depth wide receivers on both teams to shine.
The obvious move on the Pittsburgh roster is to select Allen Robinson. Kenny Pickett should rely on the veteran wide out in certain spots to move the ball against a tough defense.
Pickens will absolutely get the ball thrown his way, but no one is sure how much is injury will hamper him, if at all.
Calvin Austin III is worth a look as a deep sleeper pick because of his speed. The Steelers could utilize him as a threat down the field to open up the Browns secondary.
Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore are the best wide receiver options for the Browns. Moore carries a higher DFS salary than Peoples-Jones, but Peoples-Jones may be the better pick because of his experience inside the Browns offense.
Most DFS players will point to tight ends Pat Freiermuth and David Njoku as the likely replacements for Cooper and Johnson, so you may have to pivot to one of the depth wide receivers to have a unique lineup and put yourself in the best position possible to win a DFS contest on Monday night.
