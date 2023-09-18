Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 ResultsSeptember 18, 2023
The contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft started to announce themselves in Week 2.
The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots appear to be the front-runners to land USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.
Arizona blew a 20-point halftime advantage against the New York Giants on Sunday to drop it to 0-2.
The Cardinals proved they just do not have an abundance of talent on offense to keep up when a team makes a comeback or scores 30 points on its defense.
New England lacks a big-play threat at wide receiver, and that roster shortcoming could shift Mac Jones' name into the spotlight more as the season goes on if it keeps losing.
Arizona and New England are not first and second in the projected draft order after Sunday, but they feel like two of the top teams that will be in the top five as the season goes on.
The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, who are Nos. 1 and 2 right now, feel like they will figure things out a bit and move further down the order as the season goes on.
Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order
1. Denver
2. Los Angeles Chargers
3. Chicago
4. Minnesota
5. Arizona (from Houston)
6. Cincinnati
7. New England
8. Arizona
9. Pittsburgh
10. Chicago (from Carolina)
11. Las Vegas
12. Detroit
13. Indianapolis
14. Buffalo
15. Seattle
16. Los Angeles Rams
17. New York Giants
18. New Orleans
19. Green Bay
20. Tennessee
21. Jacksonville
22. New York Jets
23. Tampa Bay
24. Washington
25. Kansas City
26. Houston (from Cleveland)
27. Atlanta
28. Philadelphia
29. Baltimore
30. San Francisco
31. Miami
32. Dallas
Arizona Appears to Be Set on Top Five Pick
Arizona's 0-2 record is not a surprise to many people.
However, the way in which it got to 0-2 is quite stunning.
The Cardinals held a 20-0 halftime lead over the Giants before they fell apart and lost 31-28 at home on Sunday.
The halftime score had more to do with the Giants' poor play than the Cardinals' successes, and once New York figured itself out, Arizona looked like the far worse team on the field.
The Cardinals have some nice players in James Conner, Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz, but they have limitations with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.
Arizona clearly has its mind set on Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. Plenty more losses are expected throughout the season.
The big difference between Sunday and games in the future is that Arizona may not be as close to winning those contests.
Jonathan Gannon's team should be headed to 0-4 with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers next up on the schedule.
New England Could Pick High in 2024
The Patriots may have a lot of questions to ask about their franchise as the 2023 season rolls on.
New England fell to 0-2 with its Sunday night loss to the Miami Dolphins. It had chances to tie Miami, but it lacked a dynamic playmaker to make the difference in the AFC East clash.
Jones is a few steps up in talent from Dobbs, but what New England lacks compared to Arizona is flashy stars at the offensive skill positions.
New England will not win many games by targeting the tight end duo of Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki at a high rate.
At least other 0-2 teams, like Denver, the Chargers and Minnesota Vikings, can rely on star wide receivers to turn their seasons around.
New England feels like it needs to take an extra effort every week just to be competitive.
The lack of offensive punch could keep the Patriots in the top 10, or even the top five, of the projected draft order for most of the season.
If they pick high in April, a conversation may need to be had regarding Jones' future as a starting quarterback given the talent coming out of college this season, led by Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.