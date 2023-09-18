NFL

    Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

    Joe TanseySeptember 18, 2023

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 17: Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after a loss to the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      The contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft started to announce themselves in Week 2.

      The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots appear to be the front-runners to land USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

      Arizona blew a 20-point halftime advantage against the New York Giants on Sunday to drop it to 0-2.

      The Cardinals proved they just do not have an abundance of talent on offense to keep up when a team makes a comeback or scores 30 points on its defense.

      New England lacks a big-play threat at wide receiver, and that roster shortcoming could shift Mac Jones' name into the spotlight more as the season goes on if it keeps losing.

      Arizona and New England are not first and second in the projected draft order after Sunday, but they feel like two of the top teams that will be in the top five as the season goes on.

      The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, who are Nos. 1 and 2 right now, feel like they will figure things out a bit and move further down the order as the season goes on.

    Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order

      DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on a 14-yard keeper against Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High September 17, 2023. Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) blocks on the play. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
      Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

      Order via Tankathon.com.

      1. Denver

      2. Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Chicago

      4. Minnesota

      5. Arizona (from Houston)

      6. Cincinnati

      7. New England

      8. Arizona

      9. Pittsburgh

      10. Chicago (from Carolina)

      11. Las Vegas

      12. Detroit

      13. Indianapolis

      14. Buffalo

      15. Seattle

      16. Los Angeles Rams

      17. New York Giants

      18. New Orleans

      19. Green Bay

      20. Tennessee

      21. Jacksonville

      22. New York Jets

      23. Tampa Bay

      24. Washington

      25. Kansas City

      26. Houston (from Cleveland)

      27. Atlanta

      28. Philadelphia

      29. Baltimore

      30. San Francisco

      31. Miami

      32. Dallas

    Arizona Appears to Be Set on Top Five Pick

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 17: Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      Arizona's 0-2 record is not a surprise to many people.

      However, the way in which it got to 0-2 is quite stunning.

      The Cardinals held a 20-0 halftime lead over the Giants before they fell apart and lost 31-28 at home on Sunday.

      The halftime score had more to do with the Giants' poor play than the Cardinals' successes, and once New York figured itself out, Arizona looked like the far worse team on the field.

      The Cardinals have some nice players in James Conner, Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz, but they have limitations with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.

      Arizona clearly has its mind set on Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. Plenty more losses are expected throughout the season.

      The big difference between Sunday and games in the future is that Arizona may not be as close to winning those contests.

      Jonathan Gannon's team should be headed to 0-4 with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers next up on the schedule.

    New England Could Pick High in 2024

      FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 17: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10), offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins on September 17, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Patriots may have a lot of questions to ask about their franchise as the 2023 season rolls on.

      New England fell to 0-2 with its Sunday night loss to the Miami Dolphins. It had chances to tie Miami, but it lacked a dynamic playmaker to make the difference in the AFC East clash.

      Jones is a few steps up in talent from Dobbs, but what New England lacks compared to Arizona is flashy stars at the offensive skill positions.

      New England will not win many games by targeting the tight end duo of Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki at a high rate.

      At least other 0-2 teams, like Denver, the Chargers and Minnesota Vikings, can rely on star wide receivers to turn their seasons around.

      New England feels like it needs to take an extra effort every week just to be competitive.

      The lack of offensive punch could keep the Patriots in the top 10, or even the top five, of the projected draft order for most of the season.

      If they pick high in April, a conversation may need to be had regarding Jones' future as a starting quarterback given the talent coming out of college this season, led by Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

