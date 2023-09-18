Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft started to announce themselves in Week 2.

The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots appear to be the front-runners to land USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

Arizona blew a 20-point halftime advantage against the New York Giants on Sunday to drop it to 0-2.

The Cardinals proved they just do not have an abundance of talent on offense to keep up when a team makes a comeback or scores 30 points on its defense.

New England lacks a big-play threat at wide receiver, and that roster shortcoming could shift Mac Jones' name into the spotlight more as the season goes on if it keeps losing.

Arizona and New England are not first and second in the projected draft order after Sunday, but they feel like two of the top teams that will be in the top five as the season goes on.