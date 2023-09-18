X

    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Responds to Commanders' Jahan Dotson's '2-0' Tweet: I'm Coming

    Jack MurraySeptember 18, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to a play during the third quarter against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    The Washington Commanders look like they could be contenders in the NFC East, but Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are ready and waiting.

    Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson sent out a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that touted the team's 2-0 record followed by a yawning emoji. Parsons responded to the post, letting Dotson and the Commanders know that he and the Cowboys were coming.

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    Im coming… <a href="https://t.co/hv8srdyqBc">https://t.co/hv8srdyqBc</a>

    Of note, Parsons and Dotson were teammates at Penn State. Of course, they are now on rival teams in the NFL.

    The Cowboys, like the Commanders, are 2-0 to start the season and have been absolutely dominant. Dallas is outscoring opponents 70-10 through two games, including a 40-0 Week 1 victory over the division rival New York Giants.

    Parsons has been on fire to start the season as well. He has already registered three sacks and seven tackles overall. He continues to build on a terrific start to his career and remains a contender for for Defensive Player of the Year award.

    Still, the Commanders' hot start is notable and the division is 7-1 to start the year as a whole.

    The two will have to wait a while to face off, though, as the teams don't meet until Nov. 23.

