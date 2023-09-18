College Football Picks Week 4: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

3 of 4

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Alabama might be the No. 1 team that bettors stay away from in Week 4.

The Crimson Tide have given us every reason to either fade them or avoid their games as a whole over the last two weeks.

Nick Saban's team lost at home to the Texas Longhorns and followed that up with one of the most underwhelming performances of Saban's tenure with a 17-3 win over the South Florida Bulls.

Ole Miss enters Tuscaloosa with the edge at quarterback. Jaxson Dart has been more reliable than any of the three quarterbacks used by Alabama.

But Dart's effectiveness could be hampered by his top playmakers not being at 100 percent.

Running back Quinshon Judkins played in Week 3, but he was listed as doubtful. Wide receiver Tre Harris, who has 188 yards and five touchdowns, was listed as out, per ESPN.com's Chris Low.

The two injury statuses must be monitored throughout the week, but it is not ideal for Lane Kiffin's team to have some substantial question marks going into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama is far from perfect, but if its defense contains Dart, its offense only needs 20-24 points to win and cover the spread.