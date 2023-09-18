Jets' Sauce Gardner Deletes 'X' Account After Cowboys Loss; Breece Hall Erases Post

Jets' Sauce Gardner Deletes 'X' Account After Cowboys Loss; Breece Hall Erases PostSeptember 18, 2023
The New York Jets appear to be taking Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys hard.
After the game, cornerback Sauce Gardner deleted his account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Running back Breece Hall also tweeted then deleted something that appeared to reference his lack of touches in the loss:
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> RB Breece Hall tweet-then-deleted a tweet with 4 football emojis 🏈, possibly referencing only getting 4 carries during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> loss <br><br>Things might be getting messy in New York...<a href="https://t.co/pa5QgXkXup">https://t.co/pa5QgXkXup</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qd5ALIknkT">pic.twitter.com/Qd5ALIknkT</a>
