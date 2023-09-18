X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets' Sauce Gardner Deletes 'X' Account After Cowboys Loss; Breece Hall Erases Post

    Doric SamSeptember 18, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Cornerback Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets walks out onto the field before the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Jets appear to be taking Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys hard.

    After the game, cornerback Sauce Gardner deleted his account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Running back Breece Hall also tweeted then deleted something that appeared to reference his lack of touches in the loss:

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> RB Breece Hall tweet-then-deleted a tweet with 4 football emojis 🏈, possibly referencing only getting 4 carries during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> loss <br><br>Things might be getting messy in New York...<a href="https://t.co/pa5QgXkXup">https://t.co/pa5QgXkXup</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qd5ALIknkT">pic.twitter.com/Qd5ALIknkT</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.