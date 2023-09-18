Chiefs' Chris Jones on Having Snap Count: 'I'm Ready to Get Off This S--t'

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones feels ready to ramp it up.

The four-time Pro Bowler missed all of training camp and the preseason due to a contract holdout. He also sat out the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he was back in action Sunday for the team's 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the game, he told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that he played "34 or 35 snaps" as the team tries to ease him in. In reference to the pitch count, he said he's already "ready to get off this s--t."

"I had the most energy on the team," Jones told Florio. "I felt amazing on the sidelines, but a lot of guys played a lot of snaps, and we asked a lot of guys to step up, which they did. ... It was a hostile environment. It was very humid. The heat is serious in Florida."

Jones' play backed up this claim. He recorded 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits and was a key reason the Chiefs defense allowed just nine points after allowing 21 the week before.

Even after that performance, it's easy to understand why the team would be cautious with the star defender.

The 29-year-old is key for the defense yet did not have the same preparation that he would have received in a typical offseason. Losing him to an injury, especially one that could be deemed avoidable, is not worth risking.

Still, his excellent play shows that he is closer to mid-season form than expected and the Chiefs look even more dangerous as they embark on a run to defend their Super Bowl title.