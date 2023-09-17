X

NBA

    NBA Rumors: Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Suffers Ankle Injury; Training Camp Status TBD

    Jack MurraySeptember 17, 2023

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's status for training camp in uncertain.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Alvarado suffered an ankle injury during a workout this weekend.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado suffered an ankle sprain during a workout this weekend and his availability for training camp is in question, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Alvarado averaged nine points, three assists and 2.3 rebounds across 61 games for the Pelicans in 2022-23. He notably was supposed to be on Puerto Rico's FIBA Basketball World Cup team but dropped out as a precaution for the upcoming regular season.

