NBA Rumors: Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Suffers Ankle Injury; Training Camp Status TBD

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's status for training camp in uncertain.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Alvarado suffered an ankle injury during a workout this weekend.

Alvarado averaged nine points, three assists and 2.3 rebounds across 61 games for the Pelicans in 2022-23. He notably was supposed to be on Puerto Rico's FIBA Basketball World Cup team but dropped out as a precaution for the upcoming regular season.

