NBA Rumors: Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Suffers Ankle Injury; Training Camp Status TBD

NBA Rumors: Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Suffers Ankle Injury; Training Camp Status TBDSeptember 17, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's status for training camp in uncertain.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Alvarado suffered an ankle injury during a workout this weekend.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado suffered an ankle sprain during a workout this weekend and his availability for training camp is in question, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
Alvarado averaged nine points, three assists and 2.3 rebounds across 61 games for the Pelicans in 2022-23. He notably was supposed to be on Puerto Rico's FIBA Basketball World Cup team but dropped out as a precaution for the upcoming regular season.
