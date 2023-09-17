Projecting Rams RB Kyren Williams' Fantasy Value Amid Cam Akers Trade Rumors

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A new star appears to have emerged in the Los Angeles Rams backfield, while a veteran appears to be on his way out.

With the Rams ruling running back Cam Akers inactive prior to Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that "other teams told me that they hear he's already on the trade block." That has opened the door for second-year speedster Kyren Williams to take over as Los Angeles' top option.

Williams, who recorded two rushing touchdowns in Week 1, continued his strong play with two scores in the first half against San Francisco. He caught a six-yard pass from Matthew Stafford for a touchdown and ran for another, showing he can be a weapon in both the passing and rushing attacks.

Fantasy football managers who seized the opportunity to add Williams to their rosters should feel comfortable plugging him into their lineups if he continues to produce like this. The numbers he's put up so far make a high-end flex or RB2 option.

The Rams don't have much depth behind Williams at the running back position, which should give him ample opportunities to stay on the field. Los Angeles seems to have made more of a commitment to the run game this year, registering 40 rushing attempts in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.