NFL Rumors: Rams' Cam Akers on Trade Block; Out vs. 49ers on Sean McVay's Decision

Cam Akers' tumultuous tenure with the Los Angeles Rams may be coming to a close.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the running back "who started last week, will be deactivated today, coach's decision. And other teams told me that they hear he's already on the trade block, the Rams are calling around trying to trade Cam Akers."

