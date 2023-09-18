Early Predictions for Roman Reigns, Bloodline and WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match Card

2 of 3

It is almost a certainty that when WWE first looked at its plans for Survivor Series months ago, the idea of LA Knight challenging Roman Reigns was not even a thought.

Knight was building momentum but the thought of him becoming the hottest star in the industry and a guy whose pops have rivaled those of John freaking Cena likely never crossed WWE officials' minds.

That is exactly what happened and given recent teases during backstage vignettes involving Paul Heyman, and the crowd's reaction to Knight dropping Reigns' name Friday night on SmackDown, it certainly feels like a direction the company is heading in.

Given what is sure to be a red-hot crowd in Chicago, and the elevated stage the historically significant Survivor Series premium live event presents, it is the perfect time to pull the proverbial trigger on the high-stakes, high-profile match.

Knight is as hot as he has ever been and, barring a massive creative blunder should remain that way leading into the November 25 event. Do not waste time and assume he can sustain momentum all the way to January's Royal Rumble.

Capitalize on the momentum now, present the match in front of a crowd that will be more than receptive to both Superstars and the dramatic ride they take fans on, and reap the rewards.