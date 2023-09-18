Early Predictions for Roman Reigns, Bloodline and WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match CardSeptember 18, 2023
Early Predictions for Roman Reigns, Bloodline and WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match Card
The Survivor Series is traditionally one of WWE's biggest, most prestigious and important premium live events of the year and the 2023 edition is shaping up to be no different.
Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will likely play a key role in the show, be it in the War Games match or a more traditional title defense by The Tribal Chief.
In what role can fans expect The Head of The Table to appear in, and what will other top Superstars be up to when the company takes over Chicago for the annual Thanksgiving week tradition?
Find out with these way too early predictions.
Predicted Match Card
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Men's War Games Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre
Women's War Games Match: Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley
Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits
The Tribal Chief Defends Against The Megastar
It is almost a certainty that when WWE first looked at its plans for Survivor Series months ago, the idea of LA Knight challenging Roman Reigns was not even a thought.
Knight was building momentum but the thought of him becoming the hottest star in the industry and a guy whose pops have rivaled those of John freaking Cena likely never crossed WWE officials' minds.
That is exactly what happened and given recent teases during backstage vignettes involving Paul Heyman, and the crowd's reaction to Knight dropping Reigns' name Friday night on SmackDown, it certainly feels like a direction the company is heading in.
Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3
If the backstage segment between Paul Heyman and LA Knight is this entertaining I can only imagine what the promos will eventually be like 😭😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/b06mCtpmDc">pic.twitter.com/b06mCtpmDc</a>
Given what is sure to be a red-hot crowd in Chicago, and the elevated stage the historically significant Survivor Series premium live event presents, it is the perfect time to pull the proverbial trigger on the high-stakes, high-profile match.
Knight is as hot as he has ever been and, barring a massive creative blunder should remain that way leading into the November 25 event. Do not waste time and assume he can sustain momentum all the way to January's Royal Rumble.
Capitalize on the momentum now, present the match in front of a crowd that will be more than receptive to both Superstars and the dramatic ride they take fans on, and reap the rewards.
There will be opportunities to intertwine any ongoing story or latest chapter of The Bloodline saga along the way, but this is definitely a "strike while the iron is hot" moment for WWE and it certainly looks as though the company realizes that.
The Raw Brand Headlines Men's War Games
If 2022 was the year of Bloodline dominance across the SmackDown brand, 2023 has been all about The Judgment Day and its success on Monday nights.
At Survivor Series, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio will take center stage, teaming with the cunning and diabolical Shinsuke Nakamura and the newly heel Drew McIntyre to battle Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
The match brings together several ongoing stories and introduces another in time for the Royal Rumble.
McIntyre, driven to the dark side by his own mounting frustration as well as the refusal to accept Uso, will have the opportunity to assert himself as the top contender to the World Heavyweight Championship held by Rollins.
It will be a road to redemption of sorts as The Scottish Warrior has the opportunity to win the title in front of a live audience, something he was robbed of in 2020, for obvious reasons.
A win in War Games, by pinning Rollins, sets him up as the top contender while his feud with Uso can tide him over until the Rumble two months later.
The key will be protecting Rhodes, especially if he is intended to be Reigns' challenger at WrestleMania 40. It is not out of the realm of possibility that he could be replaced, especially if he is the Superstar SmackDown gets in return for Uso in the most recent trade between the two brands.