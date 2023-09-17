Lions' David Montgomery Carted to Locker Room with Thigh Injury vs. Seahawks

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery was carted off with a thigh injury in the fourth quarter of the Lions' Week 2 contest with the Seattle Seahawks.

He is questionable to return.

Montgomery was leading the Lions with 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown at the time of his injury. He rode to the locker room with a wrap around his right leg.

The Lions were leading 21-17 when Montgomery exited the game. Craig Reynolds saw more backfield action in his absence.

Montgomery appeared to be limping after a tackle by Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks early in the third quarter.

After Montgomery caught a pass from quarterback Jared Goff, Brooks grabbed Montgomery around the lower leg. The Lions running back spun in a full circle before falling to the ground.

Montgomery is in his first campaign with the Lions after four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He made 16 starts for the Bears last season, and last missed significant time due to injury when he suffered a knee sprain in October 2021.

After inking a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions this offseason, Montgomery solidified his place at the top of the running back depth chart in Week 1 after accruing 74 rushing yards on 21 carries in the Lions' 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The decision to involve Reynolds in some snaps in Montgomery's absence Sunday was an interesting one in what seemed like a prime opportunity to hand more responsibility to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The No. 12 pick of the 2023 draft has seen limited playing time so far, and the Lions had him on the field for just 27 percent of the team's Week 1 snaps.