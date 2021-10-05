Report: Bears' David Montgomery Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks with Knee Injury

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to miss 4-5 weeks after the knee injury he suffered Sunday against the Detroit Lions has been diagnosed as a sprain, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The 24-year-old had to be helped off the field in Chicago's Week 4 win over the Lions after suffering the left knee injury late in the game.

Entering the 2021 season, the 5'11", 224-pound back was projected to be the focal point of the Bears offense, with head coach Matt Nagy saying he intended giving him 20 carries per game.

Montgomery leads Chicago with 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries.

The Bears selected the Iowa State product in the third round of the 2019 draft with the 73rd overall pick. He ran for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and followed up with 1,070 yards and eight scores in his second season. The Cincinnati native has caught three TDs in his career.

Losing Montgomery for any amount of time is a big blow to the Chicago offense. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields currently ranks second on the team with 17 rushing attempts, while backup RB Damien Williams has carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.