Cam Akers' Top Potential Landing Spots amid Rams Rumors Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It appears that Cam Akers time in Los Angeles is officially over.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Los Angeles Rams had deactivated the running back for the team's Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Glazer reported the move isn't as a result of an injury and is instead a coach's decision. This comes after Akers had 22 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Rams Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Akers notably requested a trade in 2022 and spent several weeks away from the team ahead of the deadline. He did return to the team and had 786 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

With Akers hitting the market, he could be an option for teams that are in need of a quality tailback. The 24-year-old has amassed 1,443 yards in his career and could potentially flourish in a new situation. His seven touchdowns in 2022 despite the uncertainty of his situation is promising, especially since he finished the season with three straight games of more than 100 rushing yards.

With a low cap hit of just $1.9 million in 2023, he could serve as a solid injury replacement or more depth for a contending team. Here are some possible destinations for Akers.

Baltimore Ravens

This destination could provide a solid opportunity for Akers to be a feature back on a true contender.

The Ravens lost starter J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles in Week 1, which has dealt a significant blow to the position room. Gus Edwards has stepped into the starter role going forward, with Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III backing him up.

Edwards is definitely a solid replacement, with three seasons of more than 700 yards in a season in his background, but he hasn't carried a starting load since 2020. Acquiring Akers could keep both fresh and would further solidify depth at the position.

Head coach John Harbaugh already shut down rumors about the team going after another running back, but Akers sudden availability should at least garner a look from the Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts should be the first team to send a call in to the Rams about Akers. Starter Jonathan Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform list but a long summer saga between him and the Colts makes his return to the team appear to be unlikely.

Zack Moss has assumed the starter role in Taylor's absence but missed the team's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson and Jake Funk sit behind him on the depth chart, but 2023 fifth-round pick Evan Hull was put on the injured reserve following Week 1, so depth at the position is lacking.

Adding Akers could provide a spark to the room and he could potentially help ease the transition from Taylor should he move on to another team.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings parted ways with long-time back Dalvin Cook in the offseason and appeared keen on handing the keys over to Alexander Mattison.

His 2023 has not gotten off to a hot start, as he only has 62 yards on 19 carries and notably lost a fumble during the team's Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is obviously not a reason to part ways with him but Mattison has been successful in a tandem situation in the past, so acquiring Akers could be a solid option to boost his productivity.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a very solid position group, with Austin Ekeler leading the way and Joshua Kelley, Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller sitting behind him.



However, Ekeler will miss the team's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury. If that injury were to linger or flare up again, Akers would be a terrific option to have in the pipeline.

Also, the transition would be very easy, considering the Chargers and Rams share a stadium.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were in on Dalvin Cook all offseason but eventually pivoted as they deemed him a luxury. Raheem Mostert is the incumbent starter and he was solid in 2022, rushing for 891 yards and three touchdowns.

The position group behind him is adequate, with Salvon Ahmed, DeVon Achane and Chris Brooks in the fold. Still, the Dolphins are a true contender and reside in a very difficult division. The offense is ruled by the aerial attack but having a dynamic running game could set the team apart from its divisional foes.