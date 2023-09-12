Ravens HC Won't Add RB After J.K. Dobbins Injury; Melvin Gordon 'Here for a Reason'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

After losing starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending torn Achilles, the Baltimore Ravens don't plan to scour the open market to replace him.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the Ravens will rely on its current group that includes Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, while adding that veteran Melvin Gordon is likely to be called up from the team's practice squad.

"I think that we're good. I like the guys we've got," Harbaugh said. "Melvin, he's here for a reason. Certainly didn't expect it to be this quick, but that's why he's here."

Gordon signed a one-year contract with Baltimore in July and appeared in all three of the team's preseason games, recording 59 rushing yards on 17 carries. He was released during the final roster cuts and chose to join the team's practice squad rather than sign with another team.

"That's why he wanted to stay here, I think, because he likes it here. He likes the offense and he likes the environment," Harbaugh continued. "He's a heck of a talented guy. You saw him in the preseason. He's a proven back. So I'm very, very glad that he's here."

Dobbins suffered the injury in Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans, which Baltimore won 25-9. The 2020 second-round pick has endured an injury-riddled career, as he missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and was limited to seven games last year due to a knee injury.

When Dobbins exited the game, Edwards and Hill split the workload with eight carries apiece. Hill recorded two rushing touchdowns, while Edwards ran for 32 yards. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team with 38 yards on six carries.

Adding Gordon to the main roster would provide Baltimore some added depth and veteran experience.

The Ravens will be back in action next Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.