Fantasy Alert: Austin Ekeler Out for Chargers vs. Titans with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without star running back Austin Ekeler for its Week 2 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The team announced that Ekeler, alongside linebackers Eric Kendricks and Chris Rumph, had been designated as "out" for the game.

The Chargers activated safety Dean Marlowe and linebacker Brevin Allen in corresponding moves, but losing Ekeler is the eye opening blow of the announcement.

The injury is classified as an ankle injury but head coach Brandon Staley had said that Ekeler did not suffer a high-ankle sprain.

Ekeler was excellent during the Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also contributed 47 yards in the passing game.

That made him an excellent play in fantasy football, and many who invested a high pick in him will be at a disadvantage this week.

His performance in Week 1 was in line with his career as he has eclipsed 900 yards in two consecutive seasons and had 25 touchdowns between those two seasons. He is a great red-zone threat that the Chargers will now have to work without against the Titans.

Joshua Kelley will fill in as the starter with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller serving as depth behind him. Kelley had 91 rushing yards on 16 carries in the opener.