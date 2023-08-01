Dalvin Cook Rumors: Dolphins Consider RB 'A Luxury' Amid Jets, Patriots Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

A return to his hometown would be a storybook development for free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, but the Miami Dolphins seemingly don't intend to fend off other suitors for him.

"After asking around on running back Dalvin Cook's free agency, the sense is Miami would love to have him but considers him a luxury, too," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "That has complicated the pursuit a bit—the Dolphins are certainly interested in doing a deal, but their patience suggests that they aren't eager to enter a bidding war."

Cook has expressed interest in signing with the Dolphins, but he has had numerous suitors. Two major contenders for signing the four-time Pro Bowler, the New England Patriots and New York Jets, are division rivals of the Dolphins. Cook already visited with the Jets and has spoken about his desire to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Dolphins are currently set to have a backfield consisting of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Devon Achane, but the prospect of adding Cook, who played his high school ball at Miami Central High School and his college ball at Florida State, could really be what the Dolphins need to reach the top of the AFC East.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and the first season that he played in every regular season game in his six-season career.

Mostert led the Dolphins in rushing in 2022 with 891 yards and three touchdowns, while Wilson Jr. was next with 392 yards and three touchdowns. Achane, a 2023 third-round pick out of Texas A&M, rushed for over 1,000 yards in his final collegiate season, but having a veteran like Cook to lead the charge could be good for his development and help build a balanced attack around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami went 9-8 in 2022 and lost in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills.