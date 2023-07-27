NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook to Visit Aaron Rodgers' Jets amid Dolphins Contract Buzz

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

One day after Aaron Rodgers agreed to a reworked deal that saw him take close to a $35 million pay cut, the New York Jets are bringing in free-agent running back Dalvin Cook for a visit.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cook is flying to New York on Thursday and will meet with the Jets over the weekend.

Pelissero reported Wednesday that Rodgers signed a two-year, $75 million contract with the Jets to replace his previous deal with the Green Bay Packers that had approximately $110 million left on it.

Appearing on Monday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Marek Brave of ThePhinsider.com), Cook denied rumors he received a contract offer from the Miami Dolphins.

"I didn't... no, that wasn't true. It's ongoing with my agents and everybody," he said. "They're going through their whole negotiation thing, doing their thing, and I'm going to let them take care of that."

In the same interview, Cook said there is a "really high percentage" chance he ends up signing with a team in the AFC East.

Cook certainly seem to be enjoying the opportunity to pit these division rivals against each other, unless someone thinks it's merely a coincidence he posted this video of a 53-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins on Twitter to announce he was on his way to the airport.

The Dolphins and Jets have frequently been connected to the four-time Pro Bowler, though it's unclear how significant the interest is from either team at this point.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington said earlier this month on NFL Live the Dolphins had an offer on the table, but it was one Cook "was not willing to accept."

New England Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh told reporters Wednesday the team has had contact with Cook: "You don't see guys of this talent available at this time of the year. … it's a unique situation."

Factoring in the new deal for Rodgers, the Jets have $13.3 million in cap space. The Patriots are right on their heels at $13.2 million, with the Dolphins not far behind with $12.7 million available.

Breece Hall has been confident he will be ready for the start of the season after tearing his ACL on Oct. 23 against the Denver Broncos. The 22-year-old was placed on the physically unable to perform list last week before the start of training camp.

Cook became a free agent on June 8 when he was released by the Minnesota Vikings. The move came after the team was unable to find a trade partner. He was set to count $14.1 million against the cap.

The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl and run for at least 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons. His 43 rushing touchdowns during that span are the second-most in the NFL, behind Derrick Henry (56).