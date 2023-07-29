Dalvin Cook Talks Jets Rumors, Says 'Things Are Definitely Heating Up' Before Visit

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, who is still deciding where to sign for the 2023 season, said "things are definitely heating up" prior to his visit to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Cook described the Jets' roster as "exciting" during a Saturday appearance on ESPN, according to Rich Cimini:

After four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after multiple attempts to trade his $14.1 million cap hit, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thanks in part to a $2 million guarantee from the Vikings, Cook has previously indicated he is in no rush to sign with a new team.

The odds of the running back joining the Jets "are pretty high," Cook said Friday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini).

Cook has also reportedly received interest from the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

