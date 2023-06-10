Dalvin Cook Rumors: Dolphins, RB Have 'Mutual Interest' After Vikings Release

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook was officially released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, and the 27-year-old star may be headed home.

Hailing from Miami, Cook reportedly has a "mutual interest" with the Dolphins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported during an appearance on NFL Total Access on Friday afternoon (40-second mark).

Although it was first reported that Cook was going to be released Thursday, there was a bit of a delay ahead of the official transaction as the Vikings were still looking for a last-minute trade partner, per Rapoport.

Cook has already showed just how much interest he has in his hometown team.

After the news broke of his release Thursday afternoon, Cook posted a photo of himself on his Instagram story dancing inside of Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida following the Vikings win over the Dolphins last season.

Maybe he's hoping to dance inside that stadium a few more times in 2023 while wearing the orange and teal.

If Miami is going to make a move for the four-time Pro Bowler, it'd likely have to devote a good chunk of its remaining $13.4 million in cap space in order to entice him to come.

And it probably should do whatever it takes to bring the Miami Central High School alumni back to his old stomping grounds.

With an already explosive offense that contains the likes of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert and star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Cook may be the missing link to make the Dolphins the class of the AFC next season.

With coach Mike McDaniel's wide-zone running scheme that brought him so much success as the offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, Cook's skillset could really flourish and turn Miami into an offensive buzzsaw.

McDaniel was sure not to get caught up in the speculation Thursday prior to Cook's release.

The Dolphins ranked fourth in the league last season in passing yards per game with 265.4. But it was in the bottom 10 in rushing yards at 99.2.

Cook could be the answer to unlocking all of that.

Miami hasn't had a 1,000 yard rusher since Jay Ajayi had 1,272 yards way back in 2016. Cook has had four consecutive such seasons, including a 1,557 yard, 16 touchdowns campaign in 2020.

But if the Dolphins want him, they are sure to have some competition, Rapoport said that the Denver Broncos may be another team interested in Cook's services, though they don't have as much cap space as Miami.

All the signs are pointing towards a Cook homecoming, the organization just has to pull through.