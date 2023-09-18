3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 2 Loss vs. Bucs

1 of 3

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

General manager Ryan Poles made a concerted effort to upgrade Fields' supporting cast this offseason. The Bears added wideout D.J. Moore, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., guard Nate Davis and rookie tackle Darnell Wright.



Yet, Fields isn't showing the growth as a passer that Chicago needs to see. Part of it blame must be on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for his game planning—only four quarterback runs on Sunday—but Fields must bear some of the fault as well.



The fourth-year quarterback was sacked six times by the Bucs defense. Davis was out—due to a death in the family, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin—which certainly didn't help. However, Fields continues to hold onto the ball too long in the face of the pass rush, leading to sacks that should not be.



A year ago, it was easy to argue that Fields didn't have the playmakers needed to get the ball out quickly. With Moore, Roschon Johnson, Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney in the lineup, it's no longer a valid excuse.

