3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 2 Loss vs. Bucs

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 2 Loss vs. BucsSeptember 18, 2023
The Chicago Bears underwent several notable roster changes in the offseason and were expected to put a markedly better product on the field in 2023. After two games, however, Chicago is 0-2 and looks an awful lot like the squad that "earned" the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft.
The Bears opened their 2023 season with a tough 38-20 loss at home to the rival Green Bay Packers. Sunday's game provided Chicago with an opportunity to bounce back against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that didn't carry high expectations into the season.
Chicago had chances and took over late in the fourth quarter with a chance to erase a three-point deficit or even take the lead. However, a poorly thrown Justin Fields pass into traffic resulted in a pick-six and an insurmountable 10-point deficit.
With a road trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs looming, Chicago needs to start finding answers immediately. Here are our biggest takeaways from Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Justin Fields Still Taking Too Many Sacks
General manager Ryan Poles made a concerted effort to upgrade Fields' supporting cast this offseason. The Bears added wideout D.J. Moore, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., guard Nate Davis and rookie tackle Darnell Wright.
Yet, Fields isn't showing the growth as a passer that Chicago needs to see. Part of it blame must be on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for his game planning—only four quarterback runs on Sunday—but Fields must bear some of the fault as well.
The fourth-year quarterback was sacked six times by the Bucs defense. Davis was out—due to a death in the family, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin—which certainly didn't help. However, Fields continues to hold onto the ball too long in the face of the pass rush, leading to sacks that should not be.
A year ago, it was easy to argue that Fields didn't have the playmakers needed to get the ball out quickly. With Moore, Roschon Johnson, Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney in the lineup, it's no longer a valid excuse.
Getsy must find ways to get the ball out of Fields' hands quickly, and Fields needs to execute if he's going to become a complete signal-caller. The 24-year-old was sacked 55 times last season and has already taken 10 sacks in 2023.
Roschon Johnson Needs More Touches
Through two games, it's becoming clear that Johnson is the most explosive back on Chicago's roster. However, Getsy isn't utilizing the rookie fourth-round pick as much as he should.
Johnson averaged 8.0 yards per carry against the Buccaneers, which is a bit misleading as most of his 32 yards came on one thrilling play:
However, Johnson's big-play potential is undeniable, which makes it hard to ignore the fact that he logged a mere four carries and two receptions in Week 2.
Johnson wasn't a big part of the game plan in Week 1 either, recording five carries and two receptions against Green Bay. The rookie's workload needs to increase.
Khalil Herbert is a serviceable rushing option, and the Bears have D'Onta Foreman—who was inactive on Sunday. However, Getsy needs to give Johnson more opportunities, because Johnson could become a big part of Chicago's future, and the Bears need more offense.
With the Chiefs looming and an 0-3 start probably, the Bears are very clearly still playing for the future.
D.J. Moore Starting to Find Rhythm, Chase Claypool Makes an Appearance
Though the loss was tough, it wasn't all negative for the Bears. Getsy went with a surprisingly pass-heavy approach—Chicago attempted 29 passes and only 16 runs—and the offense made some strides there.
Fields' two interceptions were back-breakers, but he does appear to be developing chemistry with Moore. The two connected eight times for 104 yards on Sunday.
Chicago also saw some positive play from 2022 trade acquisition Chase Claypool, who was criticized for a lack of effort in Week 1.
"We actually addressed it with him on the sideline," Moore told The Athletic's Dianna Russini (h/t Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp). "Chase knew what was happening wasn't good enough to help us win."
Claypool caught three passes for 36 yards and his first career Bears touchdown on Sunday. He could also be spotted blocking, as he did on Johnson's long run.
Sunday represented progress for two receivers expected to become stars for the Bears. With Mooney exiting the game with a knee injury, their continued development in Chicago's offense could become critical.