NFL Rumors: Chase Claypool Apologized to Bears; May Be Traded or Cut If Won't Improve

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool came under fire for a disappointing lack of effort in Week 1's 38-20 loss against the Green Bay Packers, namely on plays where he was expected to serve as a blocker on the perimeter in the run game.

Now he's attempting to make amends. As Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), Claypool apologized to his teammates, head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles this week.

Glazer added that if Claypool shows a similar lack of effort going forward, he could find himself deactivated or "possibly even shipped out of town again."

