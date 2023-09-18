3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 2 Loss vs. Cowboys

1 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

The Jets added Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook late in the summer as a potential final piece to their Super Bowl puzzle. With Rodgers out of the picture, New York needs to be able to lean on Cook and the ground game.



Thus far, though, Cook hasn't looked or played like the upper-echelon talent he has been over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old averaged just 2.5 yards per carry against Buffalo—though he did have three catches for 26 yards—and was equally inefficient on the ground on Sunday against Dallas.



Cook finished with seven yards on four carries and one five-yard catch.



The Cowboys have a solid defense, and it's not as if the rest of the Jets offense was rolling against them. However, it certainly feels like Cook has either lost a step or is struggling to adjust to Nathaniel Hackett's offense.

