2023 NFL Week 2: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

2023 NFL Week 2: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's GamesSeptember 17, 2023
Week 1 can be misleading in the NFL. Teams have months to prepare for their first opponents. They have yet to endure the trials and tribulations that inevitably occur throughout a 17-game campaign.
Week 2 starts to provide a real look at what the season could be.
The New York Jets entered this weekend's action with a 1-0 record sans quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Super Bowl contenders such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals needed to reset after disappointing starts. Two of the three quickly rebounded.
Meanwhile, a few surprises emerged. The Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ground-and-pound Atlanta Falcons are both 2-0.
With another week of play in the books, everyone has a much better understanding of the league's current pecking order.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski and Moe Moton provide insight from Sunday's action before the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder Doesn't Need Flashy Numbers to Help Guide Falcons to Playoffs
In the wide-open NFC South, we're waiting to see which team emerges as a potential playoff contender. Following the early games, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the division at 2-0, although the former came back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Green Bay Packers thanks in part to second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Ridder arguably should've finished the game with three interceptions, but when the Falcons needed game-winning plays, he answered the call. Ridder scored on a six-yard run early in the fourth quarter and then moved the ball downfield to put Koo in position to kick two field goals from within 39 yards.
Ridder went 19-of-32 passing for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but he's a true gamer, which isn't shown on the stat sheet.
Packers' Underachieving Defense Must Catch Up With Promising Offense
The Packers knew what the Falcons wanted to do—run the ball. Yet they couldn't stop Atlanta on the ground, giving up 211 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown.
The Packers went into the fourth quarter with a 24-12 lead, but they allowed the Falcons to reel off 13 unanswered points. Ridder ran for a touchdown, and Koo made a pair of field goals.
Even without running back Aaron Jones and lead wideout Christian Watson, Green Bay scored 24 points, and quarterback Jordan Love had an efficient passing performance (14-of-25 for 151 yards and three touchdowns). However, the defense let the team down in this game. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Quay Walker both dropped potential game-changing interceptions.
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen Puts the AFC Back on Notice With Dominant Performance
This week, critics will have to change their tune about Josh Allen's regression under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. After a four-turnover game against the New York Jets in Week 1, he didn't give the ball away to the Las Vegas Raiders in a blowout 38-10 victory.
On Sunday, Allen didn't force throws and took what the Raiders' zone defense gave him, completing 31 out of 37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't heavily rely on wideout Stefon Diggs, either. Four Bills pass-catchers caught at least four passes.
The Bills won't surrender the AFC East crown easily this year.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Should Be on the Hot Seat
Last week, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went 27-of-34 for 177 yards and two touchdowns with a 108.0 passer rating against the Raiders defense. On Sunday, Patrick Graham's unit allowed Allen to finish with a 124.5 passer rating.
In both games, the quarterbacks had ample time to pick apart the Raiders defense. Graham's unit couldn't get off the field and struggled mightily on crucial downs.
Two weeks into the season, the defense looks like the Raiders' Achilles' heel once again, but don't solely blame the players. Graham employed a zone-heavy look and failed to adjust when his game plan had no answer for Allen.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Injuries Aren't Going to Slow Baltimore Ravens
After the injury bug bit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, it would have been understandable if they came out flat against the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, the Ravens scored a crucial 27-24 victory over their divisional rival and started the season 2-0.
"I've been saying since camp–the sky is the limit for this team," quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters after the contest. "We fought today how we're supposed to in tough game [against] the former division champs."
Sometimes, a litany of injuries can be too much to overcome. The Ravens already lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles. Safety Marcus Williams will miss a significant amount of time with a pectoral injury. Center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley are dinged up as well.
The Ravens didn't use any of those injuries as an excuse. What everyone saw Sunday is a team that's evolving with Jackson reaching his final-boss status.
The days of a pure ground-and-pound approach are gone. The quarterback's pocket presence and creativity in the passing game are evident, with a 74.5 completion percentage through two weeks of play.
Even with the aforementioned injuries, the Ravens are showing that they're the team to beat in the AFC North.
Bengals Shouldn't Expect Quick Turnaround with Joe Burrow's Aggravated Calf Injury
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow informed reporters that he tweaked his strained calf near the end of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Burrow and the Bengals offense didn't look right through two weeks of play, and they shouldn't be expected to fix things any time soon if the quarterback isn't right.
Soft-tissue injuries linger. Burrow needs to rest his calf. In doing so, he'll miss valuable reps, just as he did during training camp.
Burrow hasn't been sharp physically or mentally, and he isn't going to be until he's fully healthy. The Bengals must find other ways to win instead of relying so heavily on their special signal-caller. They failed to do so two weeks in a row.
That problem is compounded by the fact that Cincinnati's usually sturdy defense hasn't performed well, particularly against the run. The Bengals have already surrendered 384 rushing yards through two games.
Expectations must be tempered, because the reigning AFC North champs are a far cry from the Super Bowl contender most expected.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line Outperforms Expectations
Credit must go where it's due. Last week's B/R takeaways highlighted the growing concern among the Seattle Seahawks offensive line after both starting tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross suffered injuries.
For some teams, the idea of both starting tackles missing time would be debilitating. Luckily, Seahawks backups Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe were ready for the challenge.
During the Seahawks' 37-31 overtime victory Sunday, the Detroit Lions sacked quarterback Geno Smith only once. Detroit struggled to generate any pressure whatsoever with only one quarterback hit.
So, it's not surprising that Smith dropped back 42 times, threw for 328 yards and connected on two scores. Head coach Pete Carroll entered the contest with complete confidence in his front five, and the Seahawks responded with a game plan that didn't hamper their approach.
"I'm glad these guys are going to answer the call," Carroll said Friday. "They know what they're doing."
David Montgomery Injury Spotlights Detroit Lions' Poor Usage of Jahmyr Gibbs
The Lions' decision to trade up for running back Jahmyr Gibbs with this year's 12th overall pick was met with mixed reactions. But the Lions were excited about Gibbs' potential, how he could be utilized and the implementation of certain surprise elements to the offense.
Gibbs handled nine total touches against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 despite averaging six yards per carry. His workload increased Sunday against Seattle after lead back David Montgomery suffered a leg injury and did not return.
Gibbs handled 14 total touches, although they didn't go particularly well. The rookie back averaged only 2.4 yards per carry and 5.6 yards per catch. Gibbs' blazing speed is his most appealing trait because he can create chunk plays as a runner and receiver, yet he's been bottled up for the most part.
Whether Montgomery misses time or not, the Lions coaching staff must find ways to manufacture more touches for Gibbs so he can generate more production.
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
Brandon Staley's Seat Should Be On Fire
No team is going to move on from a head coach only two weeks into the regular season barring something drastic. Yet the Los Angeles Chargers have now been outcoached two weeks in a row, and there's no indication that their current staff will ever place them in a position to succeed week in and week out.
In Week 1, the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense torched Brandon Staley's defense. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and led a game-winning, fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
The Dolphins are a tough matchup for anyone. The Tennessee Titans aren't nearly as talented, yet Mike Vrabel's squad still managed 341 yards Sunday and secured an overtime victory.
At this point, Staley is the personification of the "This Is Fine" meme. The Chargers have a legitimate franchise quarterback and other difference-makers scattered throughout the lineup. Yet they suffer from defensive breakdowns and ill-timed penalties, which are direct reflections of the coaching staff.
As Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano noted, only 11.5 percent the teams that started 0-2 since the beginning of the 1990 campaign went on to make the playoffs that year. Sunday's defeat could be the beginning of the end for Staley as the Chargers' head coach.
Tyjae Spears Should Split Carries with Derrick Henry
As each week passes, Tennessee Titans rookie running back Tyjae Spears should see his workload increase to the point where he and Derrick Henry form a legitimate double-headed backfield.
"We can be a good 1-2 punch," Henry told reporters after Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory.
In Week 1, Spears carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Against the Chargers, the third-round rookie handled eight carries for 49 yards. An average of 6.9 yards per carry isn't too shabby.
Henry provides the Titans with their identity. He's a hard-nosed runner who's likely headed for the Hall of Fame once he retires. But he's 29, and injuries are a concern at this point in his career.
By giving Spears more playing time and opportunities, the Titans will add another explosive element while keeping their superstar tailback fresh throughout the entire campaign.
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DJ Moore's Involvement Is Massive Improvement for Chicago Bears Offense
At 0-2, the Chicago Bears don't have it all figured out. There are still legitimate questions about Justin Fields' development. However, the increased usage of wide receiver DJ Moore bodes well.
The Bears received Moore in the March trade with the Carolina Panthers for this year's No. 1 overall draft pick. The 26-year-old had 1,100-yard campaigns in three of his first five NFL seasons.
Fields spent too much of last season running for his life, creating and getting little to no help from his surrounding cast. Moore's first game as a Bear did little to alleviate those issues. The veteran caught only two passes for 25 yards against the Green Bay Packers.
Chicago's coaching staff made sure to utilize Moore far more in Week 2. He caught six passes on seven targets for 104 yards.
Fields still has issues, particularly with holding the ball too long. If his confidence continues to grow with a reliable target like Moore, the offense should start to evolve, because the Bears finally have a legitimate threat in the passing game.
Is Baker Mayfield the Guy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Four different teams have asked themselves some variation of this same question over the last 18 months.
So far, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick has been everything the Buccaneers could want after signing him to a one-year, prove-it deal. Mayfield went 26-of-34 for 317 yards and touchdown against the Bears to push the Bucs to 2-0.
More importantly, Mayfield isn't making the critical mistakes that he did at previous stops. He has yet to commit a turnover. Right now, his performance looks sustainable because of his surrounding cast.
Another strong outing during next Monday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles can turn this question into a statement.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
Frustrations With RT Jawaan Taylor Bleeds Into Kansas City Chiefs Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs offense isn't quite right, starting with right tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Some can point toward the departure of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and his absence probably plays a part in the team's early-season struggles. During Sunday's hard-fought victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs' first four drives resulted in two punts, a fumble and an interception.
Mahomes and Co. eventually got rolling and finished with 399 yards of offense. However, the organization's $80 million investment in Taylor is becoming more suspect with each passing week.
Taylor committed four penalties before being benched for a short period then being sent back onto the field. Officials called him for a fifth penalty before the game ended.
The Chiefs allowed Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie to walk in free agency this offseason. Taylor was supposed to be the answer for one of those tackle spots. However, he's created more issues than he's solved.
A potential long-term benching may be called for if his performance doesn't drastically improve in the next few games.
Red-Zone Woes Plague Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville didn't score a touchdown despite making three trips into the red zone against the Chiefs.
The Jaguars were hoping to cement themselves in the AFC's elite this season. Their first real attempt in doing so fell flat. The Chiefs didn't play particularly well either, yet they still managed a 17-9 victory.
Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs to be more efficient in the red zone, and the Jaguars can't allow a single player to take over the game, as Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did. Their blocking schemes didn't hold up against a premium defender.
Left tackle Cam Robinson's eventual return from a four-game suspension won't be a significant boost, especially if teams continue to exploit rookie right tackle Anton Harrison. The Jaguars need to make changes in protection and different red-zone plays.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Concerns Over Anthony Richardson's Need to Protect Himself Continue to Grow
No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson didn't finish the Indianapolis Colts' season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a bruised knee. Afterward, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided some advice for the rookie.
"Great game, you made some unbelievable plays … but try and protect yourself," Lawrence told The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "The hits add up in this league, and they're a little different than in college."
Richardson and Co. got off to a great start Sunday against the Houston Texans, with the quarterback scampering for two scores on the Colts' first two offensive possessions. Unfortunately, Texans defensive back M.J. Stewart hit Richardson as he crossed the goal line for the second touchdown.
Richardson fell backward and slammed his helmet on the turf. The Colts late ruled the rookie out with a concussion.
Indianapolis managed a critical early-season victory against a division rival, but Richardson must do a better job of avoiding big hits and protecting his body to finish a contest. The current concern is making sure he's fully healthy before allowing him to play again.
Until he's cleared, Gardner Minshew is a competent option after completing 82.6 percent of his passes in Richardson's stead.
Offensive Line Injuries Impede C.J. Stroud's Performance
The Texans thought they had the benefit of a talented offensive line to keep rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud mostly clean throughout his first season. Instead, the Texans' Week 2 lineup featured only one starter after left tackle Laremy Tunsil was inactive Sunday because of a knee injury.
Both center Juice Scruggs and right tackle Tytus Howard are on short-term injured reserve. Left guard Kenyon Green is out for the year with a shoulder injury. Shaq Mason became the last man standing, and it showed against the Colts.
To Stroud's credit, he made some excellent throws and didn't allow his team to quit despite getting down early. The rookie threw for an impressive 384 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Colts sacked Stroud six times and registered nine quarterback hits.
To make matters worse, the Texans averaged 2.0 yards per carry behind their ramshackle offensive front. Houston and Stroud will struggle to compete in the coming weeks with their current hodgepodge group of blockers.