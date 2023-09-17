2023 NFL Week 2: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

8 of 8

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Concerns Over Anthony Richardson's Need to Protect Himself Continue to Grow

No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson didn't finish the Indianapolis Colts' season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a bruised knee. Afterward, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided some advice for the rookie.

"Great game, you made some unbelievable plays … but try and protect yourself," Lawrence told The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "The hits add up in this league, and they're a little different than in college."

Richardson and Co. got off to a great start Sunday against the Houston Texans, with the quarterback scampering for two scores on the Colts' first two offensive possessions. Unfortunately, Texans defensive back M.J. Stewart hit Richardson as he crossed the goal line for the second touchdown.

Richardson fell backward and slammed his helmet on the turf. The Colts late ruled the rookie out with a concussion.

Indianapolis managed a critical early-season victory against a division rival, but Richardson must do a better job of avoiding big hits and protecting his body to finish a contest. The current concern is making sure he's fully healthy before allowing him to play again.

Until he's cleared, Gardner Minshew is a competent option after completing 82.6 percent of his passes in Richardson's stead.

Offensive Line Injuries Impede C.J. Stroud's Performance

The Texans thought they had the benefit of a talented offensive line to keep rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud mostly clean throughout his first season. Instead, the Texans' Week 2 lineup featured only one starter after left tackle Laremy Tunsil was inactive Sunday because of a knee injury.

Both center Juice Scruggs and right tackle Tytus Howard are on short-term injured reserve. Left guard Kenyon Green is out for the year with a shoulder injury. Shaq Mason became the last man standing, and it showed against the Colts.

To Stroud's credit, he made some excellent throws and didn't allow his team to quit despite getting down early. The rookie threw for an impressive 384 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Colts sacked Stroud six times and registered nine quarterback hits.