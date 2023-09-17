Dolphins vs. Patriots: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

Dolphins vs. Patriots: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFSeptember 17, 2023
The AFC East takes center stage on the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins look to get off to a 2-0 start against the New England Patriots.
The Sunday Night Football schedule got off to an anticlimactic start. The Dallas Cowboys won a 40-0 laugher against the New York Giants in another division rivalry. Based on the spread, we should be in for a much more competitive game this week.
The Dolphins are coming off a 36-34 win over the Chargers in one of the best Week 1 games. The Patriots will look to rebound after a 25-20 loss to the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Of course, the spread isn't the only way to get in on the action for the Sunday night game. There are plenty of wagers to make when fans settle in to watch the final game of a full Sunday.
Here's a complete preview of the game along with some interesting prop bets worth looking at.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Date: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Patriots +124 ($100 wager wins $124); Dolphins -148 (wager $148 to win $100)
Spread: Miami -2.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Odds from DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
Storylines abound in this one. You've got the matchup of former Alabama quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. There's the fact that both of these teams are looking to dethrone the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and the chess match that is Mike McDaniel vs. Bill Belichick.
McDaniel is one of the hottest offensive minds in the game right now. Belichick is one of the all-time greats as a coach in general, but his defensive acumen is one of his greatest strengths.
These two teams split the series last season with the Dolphins winning the season-opener against the Pats before they returned the favor in Foxboro in January.
The Patriots will be at home for the first meeting this year, but they aren't quite going to have the advantage of winter weather. Instead, they'll have to find a way to slow the Dolphins passing attack on a nice Fall night.
The health of Jonathan Jones will be a key component to track as game time nears. The cornerback was listed as questionable with an ankle injury but they'll need him to be at his best. Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the fastest wide receiver duo in the league.
How the Dolphins defense matches up with the new-look Patriots offense will be equally intriguing. Even in a loss, Mac Jones looked much more confident after a few early turnovers with Bill O'Brien taking over the offense.
The Pats draw an easier defense in Week 2 after dealing with the Philadelphia Eagles and their dangerous defensive front. The Dolphins were impressive on offense last week but also gave up 34 points to the Chargers in the shootout.
Prediction: Dolphins -2.5, Over
Props to Watch
If the clash of styles has you split on which side to take, there are always plenty of props to watch on Sunday night. Here are a few of the interesting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Raheem Mostert Over 1.5 Receptions (-166)
Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the injured reserve so he won't be playing. The Dolphins made rookie De'Von Achane inactive last week and Mostert played 73 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 with Salvon Ahmed handling some duties. At least for now, he's the back that McDaniel clearly trusts.
Objective 1, 2 and 3 on the Patriots defensive gameplan is going to be to limit big plays and take away Tyreek Hill. Last time these two teams met it was Teddy Bridgewater and Skyler Thompson running the Dolphins offense but Mostert was targeted eight times, catching all eight for 62 yards and a touchdown. Mostert saw two targets and caught both of them last week.
Rhamondre Stevenson (-125) to Have More Rushing Yards Than Raheem Mostert
If you happen to be a Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy manager you are well aware that the running back fell short of expectations in Week 1. He had 12 carries for 25 yards and was outgained by Ezekiel Elliott who only had seven carries.
But the Patriots fell behind early giving the Patriots a negative game script. They were also trying to run against a stingy defensive front that was playing well.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins had a highly successful day on offense and Mostert still only had 10 carries for 37 yards. This Dolphins defense just gave up 5.1 yards per carry and gave up 91 yards on 16 carries to Joshua Kelley.
Stevenson should get back on track and outgain Mostert.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Over 3.5 Receptions (+110)
This line feels like it might be a bit of an overreaction to Smith-Schuster's limited role in the offense last week. He only ended up playing 54 percent of the snaps and was targeted seven times on Mac Jones' 54 attempts. Even so, he still went over this line with four catches for 33 yards.
It's important to note, though, that rookie Kayshon Boutte played 69 percent of the snaps and was only targeted four times with no catches. Either way, when Smith-Schuster was on the field he got looks and he still went over a low reception line.
With the Pats looking to improve their offense from Week 1 to Week 2, Smith-Schuster should be more involved with the offense and show this line is too low.
