Dolphins vs. Patriots: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

If the clash of styles has you split on which side to take, there are always plenty of props to watch on Sunday night. Here are a few of the interesting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raheem Mostert Over 1.5 Receptions (-166)

Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the injured reserve so he won't be playing. The Dolphins made rookie De'Von Achane inactive last week and Mostert played 73 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 with Salvon Ahmed handling some duties. At least for now, he's the back that McDaniel clearly trusts.

Objective 1, 2 and 3 on the Patriots defensive gameplan is going to be to limit big plays and take away Tyreek Hill. Last time these two teams met it was Teddy Bridgewater and Skyler Thompson running the Dolphins offense but Mostert was targeted eight times, catching all eight for 62 yards and a touchdown. Mostert saw two targets and caught both of them last week.

Rhamondre Stevenson (-125) to Have More Rushing Yards Than Raheem Mostert

If you happen to be a Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy manager you are well aware that the running back fell short of expectations in Week 1. He had 12 carries for 25 yards and was outgained by Ezekiel Elliott who only had seven carries.

But the Patriots fell behind early giving the Patriots a negative game script. They were also trying to run against a stingy defensive front that was playing well.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins had a highly successful day on offense and Mostert still only had 10 carries for 37 yards. This Dolphins defense just gave up 5.1 yards per carry and gave up 91 yards on 16 carries to Joshua Kelley.

Stevenson should get back on track and outgain Mostert.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Over 3.5 Receptions (+110)

This line feels like it might be a bit of an overreaction to Smith-Schuster's limited role in the offense last week. He only ended up playing 54 percent of the snaps and was targeted seven times on Mac Jones' 54 attempts. Even so, he still went over this line with four catches for 33 yards.

It's important to note, though, that rookie Kayshon Boutte played 69 percent of the snaps and was only targeted four times with no catches. Either way, when Smith-Schuster was on the field he got looks and he still went over a low reception line.

With the Pats looking to improve their offense from Week 1 to Week 2, Smith-Schuster should be more involved with the offense and show this line is too low.

