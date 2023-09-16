Yankees' Anthony Misiewicz Released from Hospital; Placed on IL With Concussion

Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced on Saturday that left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz has been placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after he was struck by a line drive in the head on Friday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Misiewicz has been released from the hospital following the scary incident.

"He was in good spirits," Boone said. "He looked and sounded pretty good. He's definitely got some symptoms today, but I think all things considered, he's doing pretty well."

Misiewicz entered Friday's 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning after Gerrit Cole started the game. With two men on base and two outs, Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae hit a 100.6 mph line drive that hit the Yankees' pitcher on the left side of his head, knocking him to the ground and causing him to bleed.

"That's about as scary as it gets, right?" Boone told reporters. "To see something like that and to see him go down. Pretty much right away out there, we had at least a decent feeling on how he was able to communicate and answer questions. And then, I think getting to see him last night, it felt like—all things considered—he was in a pretty good spot."

Misiewicz joked with teammates as he was being carted that he "thought I threw a pretty good curveball."

"That's Mis' to a T," fellow Yankees' reliever Nick Ramirez told reporters. "He's always making jokes. If he's not making noise, you know something's wrong."

Misiewicz, 28, has pitched for the Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers this season, going 2-0 in 11 appearances with a 9.00 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 11 innings.

The Yankees activated Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL to take Misiewicz's roster spot and maintain the bullpen's depth. He last pitched on Aug. 30.