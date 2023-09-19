MLB Players Enjoying Career Years in 2023

10 of 10

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

2023 Stats: .272/.319/.471, 25 HR, 79 RBI, 18 SB, 3.2 bWAR

Previous Career Year (2022): .241/.301/.404, 17 HR, 52 RBI, 8 SB, 1.6 bWAR

Got to love when a young player gets traded, finally gets regular playing time and then has back-to-back breakout seasons.

We saw it with Nathaniel Lowe, who went from two years as a part-time player in Tampa Bay to the everyday first baseman in Texas, blossoming into a valuable asset in 2021 before further exploding into a Silver Slugger in 2022.

Now we're seeing it from Lane Thomas, who barely saw the field in 2.5 seasons in St. Louis before the Nationals traded Jon Lester for him in 2021. He quickly became an everyday fixture in the lineup and was one of the most valuable players that the Nats didn't trade away in 2022.

But he has further stepped up his game this season, emerging as their primary slugger with a total of 61 extra-base hits.

One major difference is that Thomas has been drastically better at Nationals Park this season.

Last year, he was a road warrior, posting an .825 OPS on the road compared to just .567 at home. This year, that home OPS has skyrocketed to .897.

He has also annihilated lefties in 2023 to the tune of a .331/.377/.576 triple slash.

There was speculation around the trade deadline that he could be on the move with 2.5 years remaining before reaching free agency, but Washington opted to hang onto the then-27-year-old outfielder.