A.J. Green Signs 1-Day Contract to Retire with Bengals After 12-Year NFL Career

A.J. Green Signs 1-Day Contract to Retire with Bengals After 12-Year NFL CareerSeptember 16, 2023
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
A.J. Green is officially retiring as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals after playing 12 years in the NFL.
The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver signed a one-day contract on Saturday to retire with the franchise he spent the first 10 seasons of his career playing for.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.