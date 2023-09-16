X

NFL

    A.J. Green Signs 1-Day Contract to Retire with Bengals After 12-Year NFL Career

    Adam WellsSeptember 16, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 03: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 3, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A.J. Green is officially retiring as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals after playing 12 years in the NFL.

    The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver signed a one-day contract on Saturday to retire with the franchise he spent the first 10 seasons of his career playing for.

    Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    A.J. Green has officially retired as a Bengal. <br><br>WHO DEY! <a href="https://t.co/IyWlHxOixM">pic.twitter.com/IyWlHxOixM</a>

