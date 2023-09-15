Angels' Anthony Rendon Says Leg Injury Was Diagnosed as Fracture 'Weeks Ago'September 15, 2023
Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon said the injury that has kept him from playing since July 4 is a fractured tibia, SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher reported.
Rendon's fracture was diagnosed "weeks ago," per Fletcher.
Rendon suffered the injury after taking a foul ball off his shin.
Angels manager Phil Nevin indicated in July that X-rays had ruled out a fracture in Rendon's shin, according to the Orange County Register's Doug Padilla.
Between missed time due to a groin injury and his shin fracture, Rendon has been limited to just 43 games this season.
