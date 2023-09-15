X

MLB

    Angels' Anthony Rendon Says Leg Injury Was Diagnosed as Fracture 'Weeks Ago'

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 15, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels lays on the field while being checked by a trainer after an injury sustained during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on July 04, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
    Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon said the injury that has kept him from playing since July 4 is a fractured tibia, SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher reported.

    Rendon's fracture was diagnosed "weeks ago," per Fletcher.

    Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR

    Anthony Rendon just said he has had a fractured tibia this whole time. He just found out it was fractured a few weeks ago. He said he doesn't know why the Angels didn't announce that.

    Rendon suffered the injury after taking a foul ball off his shin.

    Angels manager Phil Nevin indicated in July that X-rays had ruled out a fracture in Rendon's shin, according to the Orange County Register's Doug Padilla.

    Between missed time due to a groin injury and his shin fracture, Rendon has been limited to just 43 games this season.

