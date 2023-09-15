X

WNBA

    Sabrina Ionescu: Liberty Playing Best Basketball New York Has Seen 'for a Long Time'

    Erin WalshSeptember 15, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty celebrates her three pointer against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center on September 10, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    The New York Liberty begin their quest for a WNBA title on Friday night with a first-round matchup against the Washington Mystics, and Sabrina Ionescu knows her team is ready for the battle.

    "We'll be able to shut up those people on Twitter that have anything to say about what's been going on with New York sports," Ionescu said. "As far as I'm concerned, we've been playing the best basketball that's been played in New York City for a very long time."

    New York Liberty Videos @SNYLiberty

    Led by Ionescu, the Liberty had the second-best regular season record in the WNBA this year with a 32-8 record. The only team better was the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, which finished with a 34-6 record.

    Ionescu has a point in saying the Liberty have been playing the best basketball the city has seen in a long time, too.

    The New York Knicks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 47-35 record before being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat. The Brooklyn Nets finished sixth in the East with a 45-37 record and were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

    If the Liberty are able to capture a title, it will be the first championship New York City has seen since NYCFC won the MLS Cup in 2021.

