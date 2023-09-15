Sabrina Ionescu: Liberty Playing Best Basketball New York Has Seen 'for a Long Time'

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Liberty begin their quest for a WNBA title on Friday night with a first-round matchup against the Washington Mystics, and Sabrina Ionescu knows her team is ready for the battle.

"We'll be able to shut up those people on Twitter that have anything to say about what's been going on with New York sports," Ionescu said. "As far as I'm concerned, we've been playing the best basketball that's been played in New York City for a very long time."

Led by Ionescu, the Liberty had the second-best regular season record in the WNBA this year with a 32-8 record. The only team better was the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, which finished with a 34-6 record.

Ionescu has a point in saying the Liberty have been playing the best basketball the city has seen in a long time, too.

The New York Knicks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 47-35 record before being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat. The Brooklyn Nets finished sixth in the East with a 45-37 record and were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.