Michigan's Juwan Howard Underwent Heart Surgery, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Michigan Wolverines men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery Friday, the team announced.

Howard is "expected to fully recover" within 12 weeks, the Wolverines said. He could return to coaching in four to six weeks.

Howard's aortic valve was repaired following an aortic aneurysm discovered during a routine medical check, the team said.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as interim head coach in Howard's absence. The Wolverines begin exhibition play November 3.

Martelli, who has coached with Michigan since 2019, briefly served as Michigan's interim head coach last season and led the Wolverines to a 3-2 record in Howard's absence. He previously worked for 24 seasons as head coach at Saint Joseph's, where he led the Hawks to an Elite Eight bid in 2004.

Howard thanked the staff at the University of Michigan Health's cardiovascular center in a statement shared by the team.

"I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us," Howard said.

Howard was a member of Michigan's Fab Five before he was selected by Washington with the No. 5 pick of the 1994 NBA draft. He played in the NBA for 19 seasons and won a championship in 2012 with the Miami Heat.

After six seasons as an assistant coach with the Heat, Howard returned to the Wolverines as head coach in 2019.

Howard was named the AP men's college basketball coach of the year in 2021 after leading Michigan to a 19-3 regular-season record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament on the Wolverines' way to an Elite Eight bid. Later that year, Michigan and Howard agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season.