Texans' C.J. Stroud Questionable vs. Colts with Shoulder Injury; Limited in Practice

Round one of C.J. Stroud vs. Anthony Richardson may have to wait a few weeks.

The Houston Texans released their injury report ahead of a Week 2 matchup against Richardson's Indianapolis Colts and Stroud is listed as questionable.

He is listed as having a right shoulder injury and was a limited participant in Friday's practice. He joins fellow captains Jalen Pitre, Laremy Tunsil and Jimmie Ward on the report, with Pitre and Ward being designated as "out".

Sunday's matchup was set to be the first between the 2023 No. 2 and No. 4 picks as the two should form a familiarity while they reside in the AFC South. Stroud's injury complicates this, but the concern is far greater than just missing a typical game.

The injury comes to his throwing shoulder and he was not mentioned on the report until Friday. He was a full participant until Friday, which shows that the injury developed within the week.

Stroud was 28-44 for 242 yards in his debut, a 25-9 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. He also took five sacks for a total of 46 lost yards.

The Texans have Davis Mills and Case Keenum behind Stroud on the depth chart. Both are solid options with significant starting experience, but ideally the team would like to see Stroud out there to showcase his abilities against a division rival.