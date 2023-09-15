U.S. Soccer to Build Training Center in Atlanta; Backed by Falcons' Arthur Blank

U.S. Soccer to Build Training Center in Atlanta; Backed by Falcons' Arthur BlankSeptember 15, 2023
The U.S. Soccer Federation has plans to build a national training center in Atlanta backed by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).
"This national training center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come," USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.
Blank is contributing $50 million to the project and the site for the training center will be selected in January.
