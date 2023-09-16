NFL Picks Week 2: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled mightily against the rival Cleveland Browns in Week 1, getting next to nothing going offensively. A tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens looms, but I'd expect Cincinnati to rebound with a win.



These are usually tough, physical matchups that go down to the wire, but Cincinnati won two of last year's three games against Baltimore (including playoffs) and won four of the last five.



The Bengals will also be at home and don't face the litany of injuries that Baltimore does. According to ESPN's Jameson Hensley, Baltimore has already ruled out offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, interior lineman Tyler Linderbaum, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams.



Starting running back J.K. Dobbins is also on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.



Cincinnati's defense looked sound against the Browns, and it should be able to slow Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense—even with Mark Andrews back in the lineup.

