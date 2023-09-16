NFL Picks Week 2: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

NFL Picks Week 2: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds ChangeSeptember 16, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, but it was close. Minnesota pulled within six late but came no closer.
It was an acceptable outcome for the Philadelphia faithful, but not the desired result for anyone who picked the Eagles at -6—like the majority of Bleacher Report's NFL Experts.
A push isn't a loss, but fans don't wager to draw even. Here, we'll examine a few more enticing favorites at the current odds. We'll dive into the matchups and why these are favorable early weekend lines.
Cincinnati Bengals -3 Versus Baltimore Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals struggled mightily against the rival Cleveland Browns in Week 1, getting next to nothing going offensively. A tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens looms, but I'd expect Cincinnati to rebound with a win.
These are usually tough, physical matchups that go down to the wire, but Cincinnati won two of last year's three games against Baltimore (including playoffs) and won four of the last five.
The Bengals will also be at home and don't face the litany of injuries that Baltimore does. According to ESPN's Jameson Hensley, Baltimore has already ruled out offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, interior lineman Tyler Linderbaum, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams.
Starting running back J.K. Dobbins is also on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.
Cincinnati's defense looked sound against the Browns, and it should be able to slow Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense—even with Mark Andrews back in the lineup.
Joe Burrow and Co. should find a bit more rhythm than in Week 1 at home and without the brutal weather conditions of last week. This should still be a close one, but the Bengals should win by more than a field goal.
Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 Versus Jacksonville Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs lost as favorites in Week 1, and it's hard to see them doing it two weeks in a row—especially with star tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones back in the lineup.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will present a tough test as the home team. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense aren't likely to make the same frequent miscues they did against the Detroit Lions.
Kansas City hasn't lost back-to-back games since Week 3 of the 2021 season. In each of last year's three losses, the Chiefs won their follow-up game by at least six points. Expect that trend to continue here, with a healthier and more focused Kansas City squad facing a veritable must-win situation.
The AFC will be a heavily contested conference this season, and the Chiefs can ill-afford an 0-2 start.
Jacksonville has the offensive talent to make this an entertaining game, but the Jags have a very turnover-dependent defense that won't capitalize if Mahomes finds targets who actually hang onto the ball.
This is a dicier pick if the line starts to expand, but the Chiefs should cover here.
Giants -4 Versus Arizona Cardinals
The New York Giants came out flat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and never recovered. A series of early miscues put New York down 19-0 before Dallas even scored its first offensive touchdown.
The Giants will need to rebound from that 40-0 blunder-fest if they have any hope of moving into the playoff race this season. Fortunately, New York has a prime opportunity to get back on track against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals had a surprisingly tough effort against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, but they remain one of the most talent-starved teams in the NFL. I'm also not thoroughly convinced that Arizona isn't trying to tank for a 2024 QB prospect like Caleb Williams.
New York still has Saquon Barkley, and it looks like standout tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) will be in the lineup as well.
"I'm playing," Waller said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
The Giants added Waller, extended Daniel Jones and tossed a few extra dollars at Barkley to get him into camp this offseason. They need to make a positive statement here, or else the front office is going to face some brutal questioning on Monday. Expect New York to win by a touchdown.
