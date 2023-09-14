Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

16 of 16

In Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a 30-7 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Steelers looked overmatched on both sides of the ball, and they'll have to bounce back against a division rival on Monday night without a couple of key starters.

On a brighter note, the Steelers have won three of their last four meetings with the Cleveland Browns with double-digit win margins in two of those outings.

Despite Pittsburgh's recent edge over Cleveland, Hanford took the Browns in large part because of the Steelers' injury woes.

"The Steelers lost more than just the game to the 49ers in Week 1. Cameron Heyward is set to miss an extended period of time with a groin injury. Diontae Johnson looks likely to miss up to four weeks with a hamstring injury. Steelers starting RT Chukwuma Okorafor is in the concussion protocol. If Okorafor misses this week, starting LT Dan Moore Jr. (who graded as PFF's worst OT in the NFL last week) would likely bump to the right side and prized rookie Broderick Jones would get his first start at LT and deal with Myles Garrett in his welcome-to-the-NFL moment.

"AFC North division rivalry games are more often than not knock 'em down, drag 'em out matchups, and this one will be no different. I wouldn't expect a lot of points to be scored. The Browns made life miserable for Joe Burrow last week, and I'm expecting them to do the same to Kenny Pickett. The Steelers defense will really feel the loss of Heyward with Nick Chubb primed for a big game on the ground. I like the Browns to cover the two points in a win here."

Predictions

Davenport: Steelers

Gagnon: Steelers

Hanford: Browns

Knox: Browns

Moton: Browns

O'Donnell: Steelers

Sobleski: Browns

ATS Consensus: Browns -2

SU Consensus: Browns

Score Prediction: Browns 21, Steelers 17

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).