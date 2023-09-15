Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 2020 Leg Injury Is 'Huge Part' of Why I Favor Grass over Turf

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's once suffered a gruesome compound fracture to his ankle on turf at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

That's part of the reason he's in line with the NFL Players Association's call to make grass mandatory on NFL fields.

"Yeah, I'm 100 percent a grass guy... my injury plays a huge part in that," Prescott told reporters Thursday, per NBC Sports' Michael David Smith and ESPN's Ed Werder. "How physical this game is, the way guys are getting tackled, it's a whole lot safer, in my opinion, on grass than turf."

Prescott continued, "That's hard on our bodies. This is a billion-dollar business and you want the best product on the field all the time."

The NFLPA's campaign follows the season-ending Achilles tendon tear suffered by New York Jets Aaron Rodgers in his season debut.

Footage of Rodgers' injury showed the calf of his left leg, which was planted in the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium, rippling as the tendon ruptured. New, "softer" turf had been installed at the stadium earlier this year.

Before making his Jets debut, Rodgers, like Prescott, described himself as a "fan of grass," per ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Rich Cimini.