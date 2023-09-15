Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says He'll Still Get Open Even If Patriots Triple Cover Him

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's safe to say that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is confident going into the team's Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Hill torched the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 1, making 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. This came as he faced single coverage but the same is not likely against the Bill Belichick-led Patriots.

When asked about he possibility of facing double coverage, Hill said that he is ready to take on any strategy used against him.

"I'm still going to dominate that no matter what," Hill told reporters. "I still got a job to do, and that's to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I'm still going to run my route to get open."

Hill's confidence makes sense considering just how effective he is in the Dolphins' offense. He had a career-best 1,710 receiving yards in his first year with the team in 2022 and his Week 1 performance projects more of the same in year two.

Still, the Patriots did a great job containing Hill in 2022. He had eight catches for 94 yards in the first meeting that season and four catches for 55 yards in the second game. The latter came with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sidelined, but the recent history bodes will for a formidable Patriots defense.

The unit was able to limit the Philadelphia Eagles' passing attack to just 179 yards in Week 1 and just 4.3 yards per pass. Still, containing a Dolphins attack that produced 466 passing yards will be difficult to stop as well, so the task doesn't look easy for either side.