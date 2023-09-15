Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says He Wants Doubters After Achilles Injury: 'That's All I Need'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers will be 40 years old and coming off a significant Achilles injury in the 2024 season.

But he's also ready to feed off of any doubt.

"Give me the doubts," he said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Ian Rapoport of NFL Network). "... Give me the things that you think can, should or will happen. All I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need."

He also explained how emotional Monday was with the anticipation of the Jets' season opener quickly turning into a difficult situation with the injury on the team's first offensive possession:

"Monday was an amazing day to start," he said. "Amazing night running on the field with the flag. Electric. And then it turned into one of the toughest 24-hour stretches I've had in my life. A lot of sadness, a lot of tears. A lot of dark frustration and anger, all the gamut of emotions. But, the sun rose the next day."

A season-ending injury just a few plays into his Jets' tenure was surely not how the football world envisioned the 2023 campaign unfolding for the future Hall of Famer.

After all, the Jets were likely a quarterback away from realistically competing for a playoff spot last season with a stout defense and roster filled with talent. They responded to that situation by adding one of the all-time greats, setting expectations as high as they have been for years for the franchise.

A team with Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Dalvin Cook, Quinnen Williams, Breece Hall and more is talented enough to compete with most, and Monday was an opportunity to prove it against a fellow contender in the Buffalo Bills.

Then Rodgers' injury overshadowed everything.

New York still earned the win in dramatic fashion thanks to a punt-return touchdown from Xavier Gipson in overtime, but the overall prospects for the season as a whole are still very much in doubt with Zach Wilson instead of Rodgers under center moving forward.

If there is a silver lining for Jets fans, it is that Rodgers' comments certainly make it seem like he plans on returning in 2024 and leading the team in that quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

He might even be back this season if the team makes the playoffs considering he said, "As Kevin Garnett said, 'anything is possible,'" when asked about a potential postseason timeline.

There will be some doubts given his age and the seriousness of the injury he will be coming back from whenever he returns, but many all-time greats across all of sports have used questions and hesitancy from outside voices as motivation to chase their goals.