Magic Unveil 2000s-Era Hardwood Classics Jersey Ahead of 2023 NBA Season

Mitchell Layton/NBAE via Getty Images

Remember when Tracy McGrady was leading the league in scoring in back-to-back seasons while wearing a blue, star-studded Orlando Magic jersey?

If not, the team is providing a reminder in 2023-24.

The Magic announced Friday that their classic jersey for the upcoming campaign will pay homage to the 2000s-era threads that the franchise wore:

McGrady was the face of the franchise at that time, especially when he led the league in scoring in back-to-back seasons in 2002-03 and 2003-04. Now a younger generation that didn't see the Hall of Famer at his best will at least get a chance to see what the team looks like wearing the same jersey.

While there weren't any championships, the Magic would surely take some of the success they experienced in the 2000s.

They went to the playoffs six times and advanced as far as the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. By comparison, Orlando hasn't made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2010 and has been in the postseason just twice in the last 11 seasons.