Video: Deion Sanders Gifts Sunglasses to Colorado Players After Jay Norvell's Shade

Video: Deion Sanders Gifts Sunglasses to Colorado Players After Jay Norvell's ShadeSeptember 15, 2023
Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell criticized Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but Buffaloes players may have to thank him because it kickstarted a process that ended up getting them some sunglasses as gifts.
Norvell took a shot at Sanders leading up to Saturday's game when he said he takes off his hat and glasses when he talks to adults:
MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado "When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that's what my mother taught me"
First, the Colorado head coach responded by saying now the game is personal. Then, he gifted members of his team with his own line of sunglasses, adding that "they don't realize they just helped me with business."
This week, CSU coach Jay Norvell said that he "takes his glasses and hat off" when talking to adults.

Deion Sanders has his own line of sunglasses with Blenders — and has now given a pair to every Colorado football player.

"They don't realize they just helped me with business."
The last thing Norvell and Colorado State needed to do for this game was give the Buffaloes some bulletin board material.
The Rams are already facing an uphill battle against a Pac-12 team coming off notable victories over TCU and Nebraska. Colorado State, on the other hand, is 0-1 following a 50-24 blowout loss to Washington State.
Colorado has bigger goals than just dispatching its in-state rivals with upcoming conference contests against Oregon and USC looming.
But it seems like all its focus is on the Rams for now, which could be bad news for Norvell and Co. on Saturday.